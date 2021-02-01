San Marcos CISD students shine at Hays County Livestock Show

Several San Marcos Consolidated ISD students took home prizes at this year’s Hays County Livestock Show, including one senior earning a grand champion award.

The annual county livestock show took place last week between Jan. 21-30 at Dripping Springs Ranch Park.

San Marcos High School senior Nathan Kinsey and his 5-year-old mare, Aimee, won grand champion mare in the 2021 county livestock show.

Casey Murphy and Colton Engler both received blue ribbons for ag mechanics. Engler also garnered a second and third place in the medium wool lamb category.

Soledad Casarez Soto received the following honors: second place breeding heifer 19-28 months; third place breeding heifer 13-28 months; third place AOB black market steer; fourth place AOB color market steer; and fourth place medium wool lamb.

Ancil Marcantel earned a second place and fourth place award in the medium wool lamb category. Marcantel also garnered a fourth place in breeding ewe.

Roman Benitez received a second place for southdown lamb, fifth place for medium wool lamb and fifth place for market goat.

Annaleah Lombardo was given a third place award in the fine wool lamb category and fourth place for medium wool lamb.

Clayton Engler was awarded second place for fine wool cross lamb and fourth place for medium wool lamb.

Taylor Brown received 11th place in market broilers. Addison Odam earned a blue ribbon/honorable mentions in photography animal division and a blue ribbon in baked foods cake division. Casey Murphy participated in the baked foods pie/cobbler division.

Colton Engler, Clayton Engler and Caydence Crumley also participated as rabbit exhibitors.