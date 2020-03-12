San Marcos CISD takes precautionary measure, cancels Thursday events

San Marcos Consolidated ISD announced that it has canceled all of its Thursday events due to growing concerns surrounding COVID-19.

SMCISD’s cancellations include a middle school track meet and a Census event. Andrew Fernandez, SMCISD executive director of communications and community relations, said the district is canceling the events out of an abundance of caution. He added that there are no cases of coronavirus in the district.

“We are continuing to monitor the virus,” Fernandez said, adding that the district wanted to take caution following President Trump’s remarks in his Oval Office speech on Wednesday.

Fernandez said the district will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic.

What is COVID-19:

COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that’s a close cousin to SARS and MERS viruses that have caused previous outbreaks. The disease is caused by a virus named SARS-CoV-2 by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses. COVID-19 may take up to 2-14 days after exposure to appear. The disease can cause a wide range of respiratory illnesses, including fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The disease originated in Wuhan, China in late 2019.

The World Health Organization reported that there have been 124,847 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide as of Thursday. The CDC states that there are 938 confirmed cases in the United States, including 15 reported cases in Texas.

Expressing increasing alarm about mounting infections, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic.

Tips to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds several times a day, including between your fingers and underneath your nails. Handwashing is considered the best way to remove germs and dirt, and hand sanitizers should be used only when handwashing is not available. The hand sanitizers should be at least 60 percent alcohol to be effective.