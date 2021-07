San Marcos City Councilmembers discussed ways to improve outreach for the city’s Utility Assistance Program and directed staff to move the utilities disconnection date to the end of August. During Tuesday’s meeting, councilmembers reviewed the City of San Marcos’ Utility Assistance Program, which provides up to $1,500 in assistance on delinquent ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!