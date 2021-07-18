Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

San Marcos City Council receives presentation, holds dialogue on Use of Force committee

Sun, 07/18/2021 - 5:00am

San Marcos City Council recently received a presentation from the Ad Hoc Council-Appointed Use of Force Committee and Chief of Police Stan Standridge regarding police department policy relating to response to resistance and aggression. Committee members, Standridge and the city council discussed the Use of Force committee’s recommendations during a work ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021