San Marcos civic leaders to travel to Kentucky for InterCity Leadership conference

The San Marcos Area Chamber of Commerce is co-hosting its fifth InterCity Leadership conference, along with presenting sponsor Texas State University and co-sponsors Greater San Marcos Partnership and Chuck Nash Auto Group.

Local civic leaders and business people are invited to join in the Intercity Leadership Expedition to Louisville & Lexington, Kentucky from April 9 through 12.

Join an engaged group of local leaders and head to the Bluegrass Region and Kentucky Derby City. Gain insights on how to collaborate on shared challenges in San Marcos and our Corridor region. Build relationships with other local leaders. Connections made on this trip spark innovation and opportunities.

Sessions/topics to be explored:

• Regional alliance building

• Economic development and business recruitment

• Education, CTE and workforce development

• Research and technology innovation hub at University of Kentucky

• Advanced manufacturing & logistics

• Tourism and downtown development

• Policy & advocacy

• Town & gown relations Registration is $2,500 per person (until Feb. 12) including airfare, lodging, meals, group transportation and more. Further details are online on www.SanMarcosTexas.com. Contact Chamber President Page Michel for more information at 512-3935900 or page@sanmarcostexas. com.