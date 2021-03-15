San Marcos Civil Air Patrol kicks off March into fitness

The Civil Air Patrol cadets of the “Tex” Hill Composite Squadron in San Marcos have just kicked off a month-long fitness activity, March Into Fitness, that will test their resolve and increase their fitness scores required for promotion.

Cadet 2nd Lt. Lincoln Brewer authored the operation plan for the activity that commenced Tuesday, March 2 with the cadets setting their baselines in four categories (mile run, curl-ups, push-ups and sit & reach), and will conclude Tuesday, April 6 when the cadets are once again tested hoping to show big improvements.

Cadets were given an activity calendar chart with weekly goals that they will follow throughout the month and placed on teams. Since cadets meet once per week — Tuesdays 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the San Marcos Regional Airport) — they have all committed to training on their own and to encouraging their teammates on a social media platform that has been set up for them to do just that.

