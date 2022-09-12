San Marcos Fire Department hosts 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

The San Marcos Fire Department hosted a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Sunday at Bobcat Stadium. Participants from the San Marcos Fire Department and other local first responders climbed 110 flights in full gear which equals the number of stair flights within the World Trade Center.



Above, local law enforcement climbs the stairs at Bobcat Stadium.

Above, firefighters and law enforcement pose for a photo.

Above, San Marcos Chief of Police Stan Standridge speaks at Sunday’s stair climb.

Above, SMFD Chief Les Stephens address the crowd.