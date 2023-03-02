San Marcos to hold 38th Annual Great Texas River Cleanup

On Saturday, March 4, people all over Texas will participate in the world’s longest river cleanup. The City of San Marcos will team up with local organizations and businesses to pick up trash along a stretch of the San Marcos River that spans almost 60 miles.

The City of San Marcos will hold its portion of the cleanup on foot, walking the banks of watershed areas and sections of the river within the city limits. Those wishing to participate in this upper San Marcos part of the cleanup should visit sanmarcostx.gov/3308/ River-Clean-Ups or contact athomaides@sanmarcostx. gov. Large groups and organizations should contact Brittiny Moore at bmoore@sanmarcostx.gov for more registration details.

On the day of the event, participants can still walk up to watershed sites even if they have not yet registered. Volunteers can report to the headquarters of the desired watershed and ask for a member of the team who will help them register onsite.

From San Marcos downstream, canoeists, kayakers and rafters will also be cleaning the river and its banks. It is essential for whitewater paddlers and kayakers to register by Thursday, March 2. Check the Facebook page at Facebook.com/Great-TexasRiverCleanUp/ or by accessing the signup link at https://bit.ly/SpringRiverCleanUpMap2023 for more information.