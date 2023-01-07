San Marcos issues proclamations at City Hall

Mayor Jane Hughson issued the first two proclamations of 2023 on Tuesday. Hughson proclaimed Jan. 5 as Rafaela Cruz Day. Cruz, a public services support specialist with the City of San Marcos, was honored as she retired. Cruz retired after 25 years of service with the City of San Marcos.

Pictured above, Cruz and her family pose for a photo with Hughson during a proclamation ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday.

Hughson also proclaimed Jan. 16 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Dunbar Heritage Association will host several events for MLK Day with the theme of “Black Resistance.” An MLK Kid’s Event will take place at the San Marcos Public Library on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m. The annual MLK March & Grand Celebration will start with a wreath laying ceremony at the MLK-LBJ Crossroads on Monday, Dec. 16 at 9:30 a.m. The day will continue with a march to Hays County Historic Courthouse where a program and keynote address will take place.