Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

San Marcos to receive $18 million in relief funding from American Rescue Plan

Sun, 03/14/2021 - 5:00am

Over $500 million in relief funds from the American Rescue Plan is coming to Central Texas governments, including $18 million for San Marcos. U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) announced that an estimated $18.02 million COVID-19 relief funds are expected to come to San Marcos as the package is signed. Hays County is ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021