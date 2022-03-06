San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Dog of the Week: Speckles

Speckles is an oddly cute pup. She has a small underbite and will tilt her head to the side when you talk to her like a baby. She has lots of energy and loves running around and playing tag (even though she wins every time). Speckles is looking for an adopter that will take her on lots of adventures, on long car rides so she can stick her head out the window and enjoy the fresh air, and give her frequent belly rubs. At 27 pounds, she’s the perfect size to hold in your arms, for now, because she definitely isn’t done growing.

Cat of the Week: Tiger

Tiger is an extraordinarily sweet 4-year-old tabby. He came from the same home as Midnight (49665714) and would enjoy having another buddy in his forever home if the two don’t get adopted together. There is nothing Tiger loves more than getting attention. He’s the kind of cat that won’t allow you to have any personal space or time alone. So if you need a little shadow that will follow you around all day, Tiger is your guy. He also loves taking naps, playing with catnip toys, and eating food. Visit the shelter and let Tiger melt your heart.

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All adoptions are $97 and include spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations, a microchip, and 30 days of free pet health insurance. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon – 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon – 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512.805.2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https:// bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Submitted by City of San Marcos