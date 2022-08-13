San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter Pets of the Week

Both pets are available for adoption at the San Marcos Regional Shelter. All ready-to-go pets, defined as cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped, are $22 until further notice. This special price includes spay/neuter, vet exam, vaccinations and a microchip. To meet our pets, please visit us in person at the shelter, open from noon to 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Or visit us online at https://bit.ly/2Je9BzL to choose a pet, fill out an online adoption application, and then give us a call at 512-805-2650 or email animaladoptions@sanmarcostx.gov to talk about it. If you’re interested in fostering a pet, email foster@sanmarcostx.gov or visit https://bit.ly/3oGvgnr to fill out a foster application. Follow the shelter on Facebook @SanMarcosAnimalShelter and on Instagram @smtxanimalshelter for content and updates throughout the week.

Dog of the Week: Barnaby

Barnaby is a super cool dude who’s getting very stressed in the shelter environment. He is very high-energy and should be adopted into a family that has a big backyard so he can endlessly play catch with his favorite tennis ball. He has met other dogs at the shelter with his same energy level and would love a buddy to play with in his furever home. Barnaby is two years old and 70 pounds, making him a great cuddle buddy and the perfect adventure partner. This cute boy has been at the shelter since March 31, 2022, and can’t wait to have a loving family to call his own.

Cat of the Week: Birch

Birch is an adorable 1-year-old Tabby that you’ll just want to squeeze! He is very vocal and will loudly tell you exactly want he wants. When he’s not taking a nap, he’s typically asking for head scratches or to be cuddled. He loves playing with hair ties and any toy that has a feather attached (his favorite!). Birch hasn’t been at the shelter too long, and hopes he will get adopted very soon.