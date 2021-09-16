San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter taking part in Clear the Shelter event

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter is one of many shelters within the area to participate in KXAN’s annual Clear the Shelter 2021 event.

The adoption fee for all ready-to-go pets will be $25. San Marcos residents can adopt cats and dogs that have already been spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All adoptions will include 30 days of free pet health insurance. Those who adopt during the Clear the Shelter event will receive a sample-size bag of Hill’s Science dry dog or cat food.

Along with their new furry friend, adopters will receive a goodie bag filled with coupons redeemable throughout Hays County, a keychain, a litter scooper for cats, a measuring cup for pet food and a dog waste bag dispenser.

Those planning to adopt a cat or kitten are encouraged to bring a carrier for the trip back to their new forever home. Others who adopt a dog or puppy will receive a collar, leash, and nametag.

The public is encouraged to view the list of animals available for adoption at SMRAS before participating in Saturday’s event. A current list can be found at https://bit.ly/2R6SUyt.

Adoption specials do not apply to pets being evaluated or receiving/pending treatment. For those interested in adopting animals in foster, email animalservicesinfo@sanmarcostx.gov and the SMRAS staff will work to have the pet onsite at the event since this special applies to adoptions that are able to be completed Saturday.

For those that aren’t able to participate in the Clear the Shelters event, the SMRAS encourages the public to donate, foster, and volunteer. For additional information regarding the shelter or any of its programs, visit https://bit.ly/3mTL4p6 or call 512-805-2657.

The SMRAS is located at 750 River Road and is open to the public Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

The San Marcos Daily Record also publishes the SMRAS’ pets of the week, which highlight animals from the shelter in search of their forever home.

For updates and information regarding various shelter events and programs, follow SMRAS on Facebook (@SanMarcosAnimalShelter) and Instagram(@smtxanimalshelter).