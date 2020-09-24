San Marcos sees 5,000 jobs return since height of pandemic

Unemployment rates are heading in the direction of pre-COVID levels, but there is still a ways to go.

San Marcos has seen 5,717 residents return to work since the height of unemployment in April when the unemployment rate was 16.2%. The unemployment rate is currently at 6.8% up from 3.3% in January.

COVID-19 has taken an economic toll across Texas with businesses shuttering temporarily and permanently. In San Marcos, the unemployment rate for 2020 is 8.7% compared to 3.1% in 2019.

Hays County as a whole has seen more than 20,000 people return to work since April. The height of unemployment in Hays County in April was at 12.8% and has bounced back to 5.6%, still far from its January rate of 2.9%. The average unemployment rate for 2020 is 6.8% so far compared to 2.8% in 2019.

As a whole, the rural capital area unemployment rate is around 5.1% for August.

Within the Rural Capital Area Counties, Blanco County recorded the lowest unemployment rate at 3.4% in August. Burnet and Lee counties came in at 4.1%. Fayette County was at 4.2%, while Llano County was at 4.8%. Williamson County was at 5.1%, Bastrop County was at 5.3 percent, while Caldwell County came in at 5.7 percent.

Texas Workforce Solutions has launched 16,000 online training courses for unemployment customers through partnerships with Metrix Learning, LinkedIn Learning and Academy.

“We’re excited to help fuel the economies of our communities by empowering Rural Capital Area employers to grow their operations, with a talented, world-class workforce of all ages and abilities, that continues to upskill to meet industry demands,” said Workforce Solutions Rural Capital Area CEO Paul Fletcher.

In addition to online learning and virtual services, Workforce Solutions has begun a phased reopening of their offices for curbside and in-center customers with appointments.

“There’s no better time to ramp up your skills and marketability for local careers in high-demand industries,” said WSRCA COO Diane Tackett.

For more information visit www.workforcesolutionsrca.com, call toll free at 1-844-344-2780 or begin your job search on www.workintexas.com.