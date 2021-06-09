Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
San Marcos sees decrease in sales tax allocation

Wed, 06/09/2021 - 6:15pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Wednesday, June 9, 2021

San Marcos saw a nearly 40% sales tax allocation decrease in June compared to last year. 

State Comptroller Glenn Hegar distributed $907.6 million in local sales tax allocations for June to cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose tax districts. The comptroller’s office stated that this was a 31.5% statewide increase compared to June 2020. 

San Marcos received a sales tax payment of $2,730,852.89 this period — a 36.48% decrease compared to last June when it received a payment of $4,299,578.95.

While San Marcos saw a decrease compared to last year, most municipalities in Hays County saw an increase in their respective allocations. 

Kyle received a payment of $1,041,879.82, which was up slightly over 35% from 2020, when it received $769,765.52 from the state. Buda saw an allocation of $852,153.73 — a 30.4% increase from last June.

Dripping Springs was paid $322,931.85, which was up 21.56% from last year. 

Uhland saw the largest allocation increase with a 104.9% jump from this time last year. Uhland received an allocation of $56,006.21 compared to last June’s $27,332.71. 

Wimberley received a payment of $103,888.15 — a 34.76% increase from last year.

Niederwald was paid $6,624.22 — an increase of 20.89% compared to the prior year. 

Woodcreek saw an increase of 4.76% after it was allocated $6,987.08 this June. 

The City of Hays received a payment of $1,518.23, which was a decrease of 40.66% from June 2020. Mountain City was allocated $2,214.94 — a 41.88% decrease compared to last June. 

June's allocations are based on sales made in April by businesses that report tax monthly, Hegar's office said. 

