San Marcos set for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

There are plenty of events taking place around San Marcos starting today and throughout the weekend to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Drink specials, food menus and family-friendly events will be hosted by various bars, restaurants and city programs. Wear your favorite green get-up and join in the fun.

St. Patrick’s Day at AquaBrew: Thursday, March 17, 11 a.m., AquaBrew

Throw on your green shirts and swing by this local favorite to grab a drink.

“St. Patty’s Day” with Marshall Anderson: Thursday, March 17, 9 p.m., The Porch

Looking for live music? Look no further than The Porch. Guests can also visit Taproom for a special St. Patrick’s Day menu.

Kissing Alley St. Patrick’s Day Concert: Thursday, March 17, 7 p.m., Kissing Alley

Join KZSM Radio for the family-friendly event with performances by The San Marcos Bagpiper, the Kenny Normal Band and Elephant Ears.

St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Sean Patrick’s: Thursday March 17- Saturday, March 19, 7 p.m. Sean Patricks

Enjoy live music, green beer and maybe catch an AWR wrestling match or two on Saturday evening.

St. Patrick’s Day Trivia Party: Thursday, March 17, 8 p.m., Gray Horse Saloon

Participate in mini games and enter a chance to win a cash raffle while also enjoying some Irish drink specials to celebrate the holiday.

Movies on the Square: Thursday March 17-Saturday March 19, 7:30 p.m., The Square

Grab your favorite lawn chair and blanket to join Downtown San Marcos as they host Movies on the Square with free popcorn, games and flicks.