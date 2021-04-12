San Marcos woman dies of COVID-19; 153 new cases reported Monday

A San Marcos woman in her 50s died of COVID-19, the Hays County Local Health Department reported Monday.

Hays County has now recorded 241 coronavirus-related fatalities since the first diagnosis of the virus within its boundaries on March 14, 2020.

The local health department also tallied 153 new lab-confirmed cases, 28 additional recoveries from the disease, seven hospital discharges and five hospitalizations on Monday, which included information reported from April 10-12.

The county considers 556 cases active — 124 more than Friday — and there have been 17,600 total cases. Hays County has tallied 725 COVID-19 cases over the past 21 days. There have been 1,924 probable cases spanning from April 2020 through April 12, 2021.

Ten county residents are currently hospitalized by COVID-19 and there have been 810 total hospitalizations with the fluctuation in hospitalizations and hospital discharges reported Monday. Some patients hospitalized by COVID-19 are in hospitals outside of Hays County but are included in the county’s numbers if they reside within Hays County, the local health department said.

There have been 16,803 county residents who have recovered from the coronavirus with the 28 recoveries recorded Monday.

The local health department has received 150,175 negative tests and there have been 167,775 tests administered in Hays County.

San Marcos recorded 73 new cases between Friday and Monday. The city currently has 236 active cases — 67 more than Friday — and there have been 6,290 total cases.

Kyle has recorded 5,645 total cases, including 149 active cases. Buda has tallied 3,107 total cases and currently has 86 active cases. Dripping Springs has amassed 839 total cases and has 31 active cases. Wimberley has counted 696 total cases, including 15 active cases.

Austin, within Hays County, currently has 25 active cases and has had 529 total cases. Driftwood has recorded 218 total cases and has eight active cases. Niederwald has had 92 total cases and currently has two active cases. Maxwell has had 64 total cases and two active cases. Mountain City has amassed 45 cases and one active case. Uhland has had 33 total cases and one active case. Manchaca has recorded 25 total cases.

Woodcreek has tallied seven total. Bear Creek has amassed four total cases. Creedmoor and Hays have each recorded three total cases.

The 20-29-age-range has recorded the most COVID-19 cases with 5,012 total cases tallied Monday.

According to the local health department, 2,673 county residents diagnosed with the disease are between 30-39 years old; 2,650 are 10-19 years old; 2,367 people fall in the 40-49-year-old age range; 1,752 are between 50-59 years old; 1,151 are 9 years old or younger; and 1,128 county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are 60-69 years old.

Five-hundred-forty-seven residents who've contracted COVID-19 are 70-79 years old, and 320 are 80 and older.

The local health department reported that 9,222 females and 8,378 males in Hays County have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The county’s ethnic breakdown stated 49% of county residents diagnosed with the coronavirus are Hispanic, while 34.7% of county residents diagnosed with the disease are non-Hispanic and 16.3% don’t have a specified ethnicity.

By race, 69.6% of county residents who’ve had COVID-19 are white, 25.4% are unknown or not specified, 2.9% are Black, 1% are listed as other, 1% are Asian and 0.1% are American Indian.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported there have been 2,423,630 Texans diagnosed with COVID-19 and 48,219 fatalities as of Monday. There are currently 2,823 Texans hospitalized by the coronavirus, according to the DSHS.

At Texas State University there have been 2,591 total coronavirus cases since March 1, 2020 — 2,337 among students and 254 among faculty and staff — as of press time on Monday. There are currently 146 active cases, according to the university’s dashboard.

San Marcos Consolidated ISD reported no COVID-19 cases among students and staff for the week of March 29.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks for most people. The disease, however, can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death, especially for older adults and people with existing health problems.

COVID-19 VACCINE SIGNUP

To pre-register for Hays County’s COVID-19 vaccine waitlist visit haysinformed.com/covid-19. The pre-registration list does not guarantee an appointment. The state is allowing all adults to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine effective March 29. According to the DSHS, 70,399 county residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, while 43,284 have been fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates that Hays County has a population of 183,380 who are 16 years or older.