San Mercado coming to Price Center twice in December

The Price Center’s San Mercado is happening twice this month for extra local and shop small opportunities for the Holidays. The monthly markets will run from 9 a.m. 2 p.m., this Saturday Dec. 12 and again on Sat. Dec. 19 in conjunction with the San Marcos Farmers Market (9-1) and the San Marco Art League’s Art Squared (9-4). San Mercado features Popup vendors, SHOP 1893, fresh art shows, live musical entertainment, and COVID-safe precautions, including required mask-wearing by all vendors and shoppers, outdoor and indoor vendors spaced safely apart with plenty of fresh air flowing through the facility.

Popup San Mercado vendors will be set up in the Price Center’s front Garden and indoor venues from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Anita Williams will perform an hour-long set of holiday classics on the piano from 10 – 11 in the Garden Room, and Jak Thomas will entertain from Noon – 2 with additional live piano music in the 1910 Room. Shoppers will also have access to the Center’s new SHOP 1893 resale store, featuring more than 14 separate vendors and lots of different and special holiday merchandise – many with specially discounted prices for the day!

Several of returning Mercado popup vendors will be joined by new ones, including holiday décor vendors, and several fabric artists, including makers of masks, stockings, totes, quilt panels, and more.

In addition, two new art installations are available to view while visiting and lots of holiday decor throughout the Center provides several great selfies and/or group holiday photo ops. Passages: Moving Forward in 2021 presents 51 new original works of art throughout the newly revised first floor gallery spaces and Make a Joyful Noise: A Community Crazy Quilt, featuring 49 mini works of art hangs, in the Main Parlor.

Admission to San Mercado is free and open to all. Mask wearing and other COVID-safe practices will be enforced. A limited number of vendor spaces are still available for $20 outdoor, $30 indoor. The monthly market is made possible in part through grant funds from the San Marcos Arts Commission. Proceeds from booth rentals benefit the Price Center, which is operated by the Greater San Marcos Area Seniors Association (GSMASA), a 501 (c) 3 non-profit.

For more information, including reserving a booth space, please call 512-392-2900, visit price-center.org or message us via Facebook @ Price Center & Garden.