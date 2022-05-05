Saturday marks Election Day for SMCISD District 4 board of trustees race

Election Day for the San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees District 4 race is Saturday.

Gabrielle Moore and Brian K. Shanks are vying for the position.

Voters can cast their ballots at any voting center in Hays County from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. San Marcos voting locations include: Broadway, 401 Broadway St. #A; Hays County Government Center, 712 South Stagecoach Trail; and LBJ Student Center, Texas State University, 601 University Drive; Dunbar Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive; San Marcos Housing Authority/C.M. Allen Parkway, 820 Sturgeon Drive; and Stone Brook Seniors, 300 South Stagecoach Trail. For more polling locations in Hays County visit: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/ma...

Both candidates took part in a Daily Record Q&A.

Moore said she’s running for school board because, “Foremost, I am the proud parent of a SMHS graduate, who began her SMCISD educational career at Bonham pre-k and currently attends college at UT Austin. Education is the foundation of a strong government and economy, and I feel an obligation to do my part to support our children’s access to both an effective and thriving public educational system. I am involved with many civic groups. I am a deputy voter registrar who registered over 250 new voters before the 2020 election. I have volunteered for other great candidates for decades. And I always vote. I have long realized that democracy is a participatory sport and that it will not survive by itself.

“I was asked to run by two current trustees and I have been endorsed by the Hays County Women’s Political Caucus and Texas Realtors.”

Shanks said he’s running for the spot on the board of trustees because, “sometimes we don’t get to pick the mission, the mission picks you. The mission: our kids are in trouble. We have lost almost two years of academic progress across the nation. To fix this will require strategic planning and leadership; when elected I will bring this to our school board.”

To read the full Q&A visit: https://www.sanmarcosrecord.com/news/get-know-candidates-running-smcisd-...

Voters can also vote on two state propositions while at the polls on Saturday.

State of Texas Proposition 1 asks voters to vote for or against: “The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for the reduction of the amount of a limitation on the total amount of ad valorem taxes that may be imposed for general elementary and secondary public school purposes on the residence homestead of a person who is elderly or disabled to reflect any statutory reduction from the preceding tax year in the maximum compressed rate of the maintenance and operations taxes imposed for those purposes on the homestead.”

State of Texas Proposition 2 asks voters to consider voting for or against: “The constitutional amendment increasing the amount of the residence homestead exemption from ad valorem taxation for public school purposes from $25,000 to $40,000.”