SAVOR SCIENCE

Spring Science Fair showcases student efforts

A group of the community’s best and brightest home school students recently had the opportunity to get together and talk about weather phenomena, the planetary system and even how electricity functions at their Spring Science Fair.

The event was held at the San Marcos Public Library on Thursday, May 11.

Parents, fellow students and friends listened as some of those who had set up their projects, rose and explained how they drew up a hypothesis and studied various scientific principles or looked at animal species in the world and the United States.

Students presenting included: Asher Fox, Bacteria; Liam Barney, Electricity; Kohen Parker, Water Dispenser; Jameson Parker, Sugar Torch; Mordecai Cruser, Dirty Devices; Gabriel Belamonte, Why do Most Tornadoes Form in the U.S.?; Jacob Belamonte, How Much Sugar is in There?; Ariana Reyes, Color Blind Crazy; Kayleo Reyes, Tornado in a Bottle; Evie Mason, Otters; Bea Mason, Kangaroos; Steven Wilson, Power of Moving Air; Mila Autry, Brush your Teeth; Rehmi French, Gummy Bear Osmosis; Joel, Benjamin and Mateo Cedillo, How Does Smell Affect Taste?; Maya King, Molecular Gastronomy; Emmett King, Bugs of San Marcos; and Finley, Emmie and Sawyer Payne, The Solar System.

For some families, the science project was a group effort with siblings contributing to the design and presentation. The Cedillo brothers gave each other support as they discussed the sense of smell using ice cream. For others, the graphic element of their presentation delighted the audience. Jameson Parker used confectioner’s sugar with its fine grain to create a brief flash of fire, explaining that the size of the grains made all the difference.

Liam Barney used lemons and potatoes to turn on the lights.

It was the glow of the planets that intrigued the Payne siblings.