SCARY SQUARE: Art Scared takes over downtown windows

Art Scared returned to the downtown Square on Saturday. The San Marcos Art League brought back the event for the third year in a row. SMAL opened the temporary public art installation to area children, Elementary through High School age. Participants were invited to paint a section of a designated window with a fall or Halloween-themed image. Painted windows will remain on display for the public to enjoy through early November.

Above, Skyler Neil works on a painting.

Above, Fletcher Ward is all smiles Saturday morning. For more photos see page 3A.