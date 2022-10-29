Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, Merritt Todd paints a witch during the San Marcos Art League's Art Scared event on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

SCARY SQUARE: Art Scared takes over downtown windows

Sat, 10/29/2022 - 4:14pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
Saturday, October 29, 2022

Art Scared returned to the downtown Square on Saturday. The San Marcos Art League brought back the event for the third year in a row. SMAL opened the temporary public art installation to area children, Elementary through High School age. Participants were invited to paint a section of a designated window with a fall or Halloween-themed image. Painted windows will remain on display for the public to enjoy through early November.

Above, Skyler Neil works on a painting.

Above, Fletcher Ward is all smiles Saturday morning. For more photos see page 3A.  

