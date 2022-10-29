Above, Merritt Todd paints a witch during the San Marcos Art League's Art Scared event on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
SCARY SQUARE: Art Scared takes over downtown windows
Art Scared returned to the downtown Square on Saturday. The San Marcos Art League brought back the event for the third year in a row. SMAL opened the temporary public art installation to area children, Elementary through High School age. Participants were invited to paint a section of a designated window with a fall or Halloween-themed image. Painted windows will remain on display for the public to enjoy through early November.
Above, Skyler Neil works on a painting.
Above, Fletcher Ward is all smiles Saturday morning. For more photos see page 3A.