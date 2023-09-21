School takes leap forward in newest national rankings

Texas State University jumped 51 spots on U.S. News and World Report’s Best National Universities ranking for 2024, among the largest improvements in the nation.

Texas State tied for No. 280 on the list. This year’s rankings increased the emphasis on how often schools' students from all socioeconomic backgrounds earned degrees and took advantage of information on graduate outcomes.

In addition to the overall list, Texas State climbed 13 spots to No. 110 for Top Performers in Social Mobility and 39 spots to No. 133 in Nursing.

Other Texas State ranking highlights include: The school ranked No. 211 among Best Undergraduate Business programs. Texas State also improved to No. 151 for Top Public Schools.

The university made the 190-208 ranking range for Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs, as well as made the 282-309 ranking range for Economics.

Schools in the national universities category offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master's and Ph.D. programs.

In determining this year's slate of rankings, U.S. News surveyed 1,500 U.S. bachelor’s degree- granting institutions on 19 measures of academic quality to compile the list.

U.S. News stated that it had made refinements to this year's rankings formula by dropping five longstanding factors, modifying the weights of several other factors, and introducing a few new ones.

For the complete listing, visit www.usnews. com/best-colleges.

See more Texas State University rankings and recognitions at www. txstate.edu/about/rankings.

In other positive news for the university, it was announced that for the third consecutive year, Texas State has been honored with a gold designation in the Veteran Education Excellence Recognition Award by the Texas Veterans Commission’s Veterans Education Program.

According to school officials, this award, established by the state of Texas, recognizes universities and colleges that provide excellence in education and related services that significantly contribute to the academic success of student veterans and military connected students.

TVC provides three levels of recognition intended to highlight the depth and breadth of services provided to veteran students and their families. The three award levels are gold, silver and bronze.

TVC evaluated applicants on a variety of criteria that highlight an institution’s education and ancillary services that contribute greatly to the success of veteran students and their families.

That includes having a centralized place for students who are veterans to meet or get assistance; a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs work-study program; new student orientation and courses for veterans; a student organization and academic support services for veterans; mental health and disability services; a housing policy that applies to veterans; faculty and staff training on issues affecting students who are veterans; and career services for students who are veterans.

All public institutions of higher education in Texas were invited to submit application packages for recognition of the support services provided to student veterans and military-connected students.

The Texas Legislature authorized the award to promote best practices and recognize institutions of higher education for excellence in providing education and related services to student veterans and military-connected students.