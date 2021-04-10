Search on for missing dog last seen at local business

Community members are searching for a missing dog last seen at Putt Pub on April 1.

Kelle Hursley, whose daughter own Bailey — a missing biege pug with a black face, said the dog was picked up by a Good Samaritan near Putt Pub, 307 S LBJ due to no tags and in the street. Bailey is wearing a pink collar.

Hursley said they are heartsick and are awaiting her return There is reward if she’s brought back. Anyone who may have seen Bailey is asked to call 512-554-6240.