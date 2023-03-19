Sewing guild donates handmade quilts to new area nonprofit

The San Marcos Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Sewing Guild meets weekly to sew child-sized and adult lap quilts to donate to those in need and has done so for years. For example, the guild gives these handmade quilts to families at the border, to Alzheimer's patients in nursing homes, to children in foster care, to children in Head Start and to others.

This month, guild members said they are adding a new local organization, the Open Arms Wrap Around Closet, a new non-profit organization of the local University Church of Christ.

Open Arms is collecting donations and sorting, organizing and arranging these for display. The organization will hold a grand opening of these displays on April 4.

Barbara Jacobson, a guild member delivered 15 children's quilts and five children's fleece blankets to the Open Arms Wrap Around Closet located at the University Church of Christ in Country Estates on March 9.

Laura Warnes, the Open Arms director, said, 'The Wrap Around Closet strives to serve families and children in the foster care system. We want to provide tangible items that minimize the stress of foster parents so they can focus on the emotional needs of each child in their home. We hope to provide essential items including, but not limited to, clothing, bedding and toiletries to be donated by the church and the community.'

She said, 'We were so thankful and blessed to receive the quilts and blankets. They are so beautiful and obviously made with such love. Thank you all so much for your kindness and generosity.”

For more information about the guild or SMUUF, contact Jeannie Lewis, SMUUF social justice chair at jeannie@centurytel.net or (512) 353-2872, or go to www. smuuf.org.