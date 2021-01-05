A SHOT OF HOPE

Brookdale San Marcos North, a senior-living facility, recently had residents, associates and essential caregivers receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pharmacists from CVS administered the vaccine. Brookdale Health and Wellness Director Geraldine Taylor attended the vaccine administration to provide support to Brookdale North’s residents as they received their vaccine.

Above, Harry Wiede, a lifelong San Marcos resident, is given a COVID-19 shot.

Above, Muriel Hughes, a lifelong San Marcos resident and former San Marcos CISD teacher, takes a vaccine dose.