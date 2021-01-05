Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Article Image Alt Text

Above, Mercy Miller, who was born in 1918 and lived through the Spanish flu pandemic, received her first COVID-19 vaccine dose on Monday. Photos courtesy of Brookdale San Marcos North 

A SHOT OF HOPE

Tue, 01/05/2021 - 7:00pm
Brookdale North residents receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
@sanmarcosrecord
Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Brookdale San Marcos North, a senior-living facility, recently had residents, associates and essential caregivers receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Pharmacists from CVS administered the vaccine. Brookdale Health and Wellness Director Geraldine Taylor attended the vaccine administration to provide support to Brookdale North’s residents as they received their vaccine. 

Above, Harry Wiede, a lifelong San Marcos resident, is given a COVID-19 shot.

Above, Muriel Hughes, a lifelong San Marcos resident and former San Marcos CISD teacher, takes a vaccine dose.

