SMCISD assistant principals take part in training panel

Current assistant principals from campuses across San Marcos CISD provided advice and shared their experiences at the Aspiring Assistant Principal Institute meeting.

Members of the institute heard from Assistant Principals Walker Cleveland, Goodnight Middle School; Blair Hartley, San Marcos High School; Suzanne Perkins, DeZavala Elementary; and Shannon Voigt, Travis Elementary during a panel discussion on Wednesday, March 8.

Aspiring assistant principals were able to ask questions and hear what it’s like to be an assistant principal during the hour-long discussion.

District officials said that leadership development is a priority at SMCISD as it “boosts employee engagement, increases the organization’s ability to deal with gaps in the talent pipeline, and reduces the headaches and costs associated with turnover.”

This year, the district chose to focus on teachers interested in becoming assistant principals. There are currently 11 teachers enrolled in the Aspiring Assistant Principal Institute.

Teachers enrolled in the institute learn about SMCISD systems related to each lever of effective school framework; explore strategies to enhance their leadership skills related to SMCISD’s Leadership Definition; and engage in hands-on experience that will help them obtain an assistant principal job.