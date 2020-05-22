SMCISD board approves pay raise for district employees

San Marcos Consolidated ISD employees will receive a pay increase for the 2020-2021 school year.

The SMCISD Board of Trustees approved a 1% pay increase for its teachers and administrators during its regular meeting on Monday. The trustees also approved a $0.50 pay increase for hourly employees, such as paraprofessional, clerical and other district employees.

The board had five options to mull through. The first option would’ve kept the district’s pay scale frozen in its current rate. The second option would’ve increased teacher and administration salaries by 1% and included a $0.25 pay raise for paraprofessional, clerical and other staff. Option three increased teacher and administration salaries by 1% and included a $0.50 pay increase for paraprofessional, clerical and other staff. The fourth option would’ve raised teacher and administrator salaries by 1.5% and would've included a $0.50 pay increase for paraprofessional, clerical and other staff. The fifth option would've increased teacher and administration salaries by 1% and included a $1 pay increase for paraprofessional, clerical and other staff.

The district recommended that the board approve option one and provide a one-time supplement for all employees during the 20-21 school year instead of a general pay increase.

Rather than approving an option at once, the trustees chose to vote on them separately. Trustee Miguel Arredondo motioned to approve a $0.50 increase for hourly staff,. The motion passed by a 6-1 vote.

Trustee Anne Halsey motioned to approve a 1% raise of teachers and administrators,. The vote passed, 4-3.

The district’s move to approve a 1% pay increase for teachers and administrators and a $0.50 increase for hourly employees will create a $1.1 million deficit in the budget.

The board also approved an $8 increase in the District Health Insurance Contribution for 2020-2021 for SMCISD employees.

The board approved stipends for the upcoming school year. The trustees, however, included a clause in their motion that would allow the district to not pay a stipend if a usual school activity doesn’t take place because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

During Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Michael Cardona gave an update regarding commencement. The district is planning to hold a virtual commencement on Friday, May 29. Cardona said the district is postponing an in-person ceremony until July 17.

“That’s our next opportunity. That will give us another month to look and see how this COVID-19 is progressing,” Cardona said. “Hopefully things will get better and maybe in a safe manner we can do something to honor our graduates. But the reality is, as I mentioned in the letter (sent to parents) that will be coming out, it may be that we don’t have it. And, I don’t want that to take away from the accomplishments that our kids and our families have contributed throughout the course of our students’ educational career.”

The board will hold a public hearing on Monday, June 1 regarding the district’s tax rate for the upcoming year. The public hearing will be held virtually. The trustees’s next regular meeting is set for June 15 at 6 p.m.