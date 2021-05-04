Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
Above, the San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees vote on a motion regarding pay increases for the district's teachers and staff during a special called meeting Monday. Screenshot via SMCISD YouTube video

SMCISD board approves raises for teachers, employees

Tue, 05/04/2021 - 6:03pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved pay increases for its teachers and staff during Monday's agenda prep meeting. 

The board approved a 3% raise for teachers; a 3% raise for other professionals, which includes administrators, principals and counselors; and a $2 raise for clerical staff and paraprofessional and manual trade employees. 

The trustees voted 5-2 with trustees John McGlothlin and Kathy Hansen voting against the motion. 

With the district’s pay increase, the minimum an employee could make is $15 per hour. 

The trustees also approved an item setting a public hearing for June 21 regarding the district’s tax rate and budget for the 2021-2022 school year. 

The board began Monday’s meeting and went into executive session to discuss non-instructional professional contract renewals and extensions and the superintendent’s performance evaluation. 

Following executive session, the trustees approved non-instructional professional contract renewals and extensions and the superintendent’s performance evaluation. 

The board will meet for its regular meeting on Monday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom. 

