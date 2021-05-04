Above, the San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees vote on a motion regarding pay increases for the district's teachers and staff during a special called meeting Monday. Screenshot via SMCISD YouTube video
SMCISD board approves raises for teachers, employees
The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees approved pay increases for its teachers and staff during Monday's agenda prep meeting.
The board approved a 3% raise for teachers; a 3% raise for other professionals, which includes administrators, principals and counselors; and a $2 raise for clerical staff and paraprofessional and manual trade employees.
The trustees voted 5-2 with trustees John McGlothlin and Kathy Hansen voting against the motion.
With the district’s pay increase, the minimum an employee could make is $15 per hour.
The trustees also approved an item setting a public hearing for June 21 regarding the district’s tax rate and budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
The board began Monday’s meeting and went into executive session to discuss non-instructional professional contract renewals and extensions and the superintendent’s performance evaluation.
Following executive session, the trustees approved non-instructional professional contract renewals and extensions and the superintendent’s performance evaluation.
The board will meet for its regular meeting on Monday, May 17 at 6 p.m. at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom.