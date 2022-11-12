SMCISD Board to discuss $4.3 million funding allocation for Miller Middle School improvements

The San Marcos Consolidated ISD Board of Trustees will discuss the recently approved Miller Middle School improvements.

The board will discuss and take possible action to provide guidance for $4.3 million funding allocation for the improvements during Monday’s regular meeting.

The trustees approved $4.3 million to be allocated for renovations for Miller Middle School’s athletic facilities on Oct. 17.

The approved funds would be set toward four renovations at Miller Middle School — Renovation of existing gyms, renovations of existing locker rooms, athletic additions and athletic addition structural pond.

During the Oct. 17 meeting, San Marcos CISD Chief of Operations Bernie Sandoval clarified that the original cost for the renovations would have been $4,314,000 in 2017 when they weren’t included in the district’s bond. The cost for all the renovations would likely be higher, Sandoval said.

Monday’s discussion will surround what priorities should be given for the allocated $4.3 million.

In other business, the board will hold a discussion with its single member district committee regarding responsibilities with regards to their charge and expectations.

The trustees voted to reactivate its citizens advisory committee on seven single-member districts to make a recommendation regarding the board’s configuration for elections during their September regular meeting.

The board will also consider approval of an agreement to provide joint funding for the provision of youth services during Monday’s meeting.

The trustees will discuss and consider approval of district and campus improvement plans. There will also be a discussion to consider and take possible action to determine the construction delivery method which will provide the best value for the asbestos abatement at the ACC Building, which is anticipated to be the new administration office.

The board will consider and take possible action to determine the construction delivery method providing the best value for the fence and gate project. According to the board’s agenda, SMCISD administration conducted a full review of the existing fences and gates and all campuses and identified areas that need to be addressed. The project would include the addition of locking mechanisms, removal or relocation of existing fencing and gates or the installation of new fencing and gates.

In closed session, the trustees will consult with legal counsel regarding a resolution in relation to the University Interscholastic League’s District Executive Committee and State Executive Committee Hearings.

The UIL SEC gave San Marcos High School’s varsity football program a ban from the 2023 playoffs for alleged recruiting violations. Athletic Director and head football coach John Walsh was given a five-game ban for the violations. Assistant coach Lee Vallejo was given a two-year ban for alleged recruiting violations. Twelve student-athletes were disqualified from varsity competition at SMHS for three years for allegedly transferring to SMCISD for athletic purposes.

The board previously approved a resolution which authorizes legal counsel to take any and all appropriate action to defend district students during a meeting Thursday. The resolution passed on Oct. 27 states that SMCISD’s Superintendent is authorized to engage in legal counsel to take appropriate action to assist the parents and students to seek an extension through the UIL process and to expend public funds accordingly.

The resolution states that a student’s parent or legal guardian must provide authorization to receive the district’s help.

The board will reconvene in open session to take any necessary action.

Monday’s meeting takes place at San Marcos High School — 2601 Rattler Road — inside the Criminal Justice Classroom, beginning at 6 p.m. The meeting can also be viewed online at https://www.smcisd.net/Page/320.