SMCISD board votes against brief pay increase for paraprofessional, auxiliary employees

Following a lively discussion during Monday’s special called board meeting, the San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees voted 4-2 against paying time and a half for paraprofessionals and auxiliary employees.

Trustee Miguel Arredondo placed the item on the agenda, asking the board to consider taking action to pay the district’s paraprofessional/auxiliary employees time and half of their hourly rate for each hour worked up to 40 hours per week beginning on Aug. 4 until discontinued by the board of trustees. Arredondo later attempted to amend his motion to also include all hourly employees.

“As we reopen our schools and as we bring back all faculty and staff, I think we’ve seen this being done in various places and spaces,” Arredondo said. “As a large employer, I think to show our commitment to ISD staff and their willingness to return to work in person that’s why I put it on the agenda.”

James Barton, SMCISD assistant superintendent for business and support services, said the move to pay the listed employees time and a half would impact over 600 on staff and would cost the district around $720,000 per month. He added that the cost would come for the district’s general fund balance and would require a budget amendment approved by the board each month.

“I think there’s a misconception out there that CARES (Act) money is there to provide for this type of thing but in reality our CARES funding is there for start up of our schools,” Barton said, adding that SMCISD was allocated $1.4 million and has spent about two thirds of those funds. “I know the superintendent has talked about what we’ve done but he didn’t always talk about how we funded it … We added a great deal of technology and programs to support our students in remote learning with our CARES funding, and also an incredible amount of (personal protective equipment) for our adults as well as our students.”

Trustee Lupe Costilla said she believed that all her colleagues on the board are appreciative and sympathetic for the district’s employees who have worked amid the COVID-19 pandemic but she couldn't support the motion.

“I think this board has been focused on providing for our employees,” Costilla said. “... I can’t support something like this as much as I want to. But, if I do, I’m not acting responsibly for the district as a whole nor for our employees. Maybe this is something that’s going to impact our future budgets.

“So where are we going to get money to ensure that we continue to pay our employees, the ones that we have, and the safety that they have knowing that they have a job,” Costilla added. “There’s a lot of people that don’t have jobs … I think our employees and our community want to make sure that we’re making decisions that are responsible on the overall picture, not just right now.”

The motion ultimately failed 4-2 with Trustee Anne Halsey and Arredondo voting in favor, while trustees Clem Cantu, John McGlothlin, Kathy Hansen and Costilla voted against.

The board’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m.