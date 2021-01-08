SMCISD extends current academic plan citing COVID concerns

Citing increased COVID-19 cases in the community, San Marcos Consolidated ISD announced it will continue with its current academic plan through Jan. 22.

The school district’s current plan, which has all students participating in remote learning with the exception of students that received a cancellation of remote learning letter and students with extenuating circumstances, was set to end on Tuesday, Jan. 12 before the announced extension.

“We understand family situations may change, so our SMCISD campuses will remain open to any student that may need to attend school in person,” the school district said in a letter to families. “We do ask that if your situation has changed, please reach out to your student’s campus so they are prepared for your student. Understanding who is returning to campus assists with meals, transportation, academic planning, etc.”

The district’s original plan was constructed with concerns of increasing COVID-19 cases after the holiday season. Following SMCISD’s Friday announcement, the Hays County Local Health Department reported 594 active COVID-19 cases in San Marcos and 1,808 in Hays County.

According to the district’s letter to families, students who will attend classes from Jan. 11-22 are those whose parents need them in class because of extenuating circumstances and those contacted by campuses to return following the holiday break, which ended on Tuesday. The district will have students stay home through Jan 22 who were already successful in remote learning and choose to remain in remote instruction, those with a medical exemption and those who can remain at home to aid the district with its process of bringing students back to campuses slowly.

SMCISD stated that regular bus routes will run for existing bus riders. New riders must contact their respective campus to sign up for service, the district said.

SMCISD will continue to offer free curbside meals for children 18 and younger. Breakfast and lunch hours are from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. with locations at San Marcos High School, Goodnight Middle School, Crockett Elementary School, Travis Elementary School and Hernandez Elementary School.