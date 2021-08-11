Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
SMCISD to offer free meals for all students during 2021-22 school year

Wed, 08/11/2021 - 6:35pm
@sanmarcosrecord
STAFF REPORTS
Wednesday, August 11, 2021

San Marcos Consolidated ISD will offer healthy meals to students every school day at no cost, the school district announced Tuesday. 

SMCISD said typically a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. But the United States Department of Agriculture issued guidance allowing schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. 

A copy of the policy can be reviewed at each school or SMCISD's central office upon request. 

The school district said no application or eligibility determination process is required for a student to receive a free meal for the upcoming school year. SMCISD said the income eligibility requirement, however, will likely resume for the 2022-23 academic year. 

