SMCISD to offer free meals for all students during 2021-22 school year

San Marcos Consolidated ISD will offer healthy meals to students every school day at no cost, the school district announced Tuesday.

SMCISD said typically a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. But the United States Department of Agriculture issued guidance allowing schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

A copy of the policy can be reviewed at each school or SMCISD's central office upon request.

The school district said no application or eligibility determination process is required for a student to receive a free meal for the upcoming school year. SMCISD said the income eligibility requirement, however, will likely resume for the 2022-23 academic year.