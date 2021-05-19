SMCISD to partner with Curative for COVID-19 vaccine effort; District seeks millions in grant funding

San Marcos Consolidated ISD will continue its COVID-19 vaccine effort by partnering with Curative Inc.

SMCISD Director of School Safety Doug Wozniak said during Monday’s board of trustees meeting that Curative was open to any customization with the partnership. He said there is interest in mobile vaccine sites and fixed sites throughout the summer.

“That’s very encouraging that they want to work with us,” Wozniak said. “They said we’re clearly one of their best customers as far as citywide and what we’ve done with the test. So, they wanted to take that on with us. We should begin that work as soon as we hear from them.”

Wozniak said exact dates for vaccine sites should be available this week.

COVID-19 cases at SMCISD saw a small spike during the week of April 26 with 19 cases between students and staff. But cases have declined throughout the district with only two reported for the week of May 10.

SMCISD’s vaccine effort for eligible high school students continues this week with a second dose clinic scheduled for Friday, Wozniak said. He added that the district would be ready to vaccinate students ages 12 and up following this week’s vaccine clinic.

SMCISD to apply for millions in grant funding

SMCISD will apply for over $16 million in federal grant funding.

Mike Doyle, SMCISD director of federal programs and career and technical education, said the district will apply for $16.4 million through the ESSER III Grant.

The ESSER III Grant, which provides funding through the American Rescue Plan, aims to help schools safely reopen and address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students.

“Part of the statute of ESSER III is that a minimum of 20% of the total grant goes toward evidence based and ensuring that interventions go toward the response to students’ academic, social and emotional needs and that learning loss that you hear about,” Doyle said. “As of right now, we’re well above that 20%. And so, again, we’re in the process of finalizing all of our needs assessments.”

Doyle said the grant goes over a three-year period and has a carryover period through September 2024.

Doyle said he would come back to the board in June once a plan is in place and the grant has been submitted through the Texas Education Agency.