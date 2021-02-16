SMCISD, SMA, TXST announce additional closures

San Marcos Consolidated ISD, San Marcos Academy and Texas State University will be closed Wednesday.

The grade schools and university made their announcements Tuesday afternoon, citing ongoing weather conditions.

SMCISD said its campuses and offices will remain closed through Wednesday. No in-person or virtual learning will take place Wednesday, and staff will have the day off.

SMCISD made the decision due to power outages across San Marcos and worsening weather overnight. The National Weather Service has placed Hays County in winter storm warning with the potential of freezing rain to occur.

San Marcos Academy will also be closed Wednesday. SMA will continue to provide updates regarding any additional closures at smabears.org.

Texas State University announced it will be closed through Saturday at 8 a.m. All classes and events, including virtual and online learning, have been canceled, the university said in a statement. University offices will remain closed. Texas State will monitor weather and road conditions and will announce operation status of its campuses beyond Saturday no later than Friday at 5 p.m.

San Marcos area schools are also closed for the day as well. Hays Consolidated ISD announced Monday that it would be moving to virtual learning for the remainder of the week. With in-person learning resuming on Monday, Feb. 22 for those who have selected that choice.

Hays CISD also said all staff should remain home with the limited exception of staff members who may be contacted by supervisors in the event they are needed for emergency operations.

Wimberley ISD extended its closure through Thursday. WISD said its decision came with precipitation and freezing temperatures in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, WISD said anticipated issues with its transportation fleet as well as possible blackouts at its campuses factored into the cancellation.