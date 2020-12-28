SMDR Year in Review: April-June sees tragedy, protests, COVID concerns

Editor’s note: This story is the second installment of a four-part series looking back at the year that was — 2020.

In the months of April-June, San Marcos saw a tragedy with the killing of San Marcos Police Department Officer Justin Putnam. San Marcans also participated in civil-rights protests seeking justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. As the summer began in 2020, COVID-19 cases began to spike.

April

On April 1, the Daily Record reported that Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra announced the county would receive 2,000 COVID-19 tests through an agreement with Reliant Immune Diagnostic’s telemedicine application MDBox. The tests, however, would become a source of contention and never became available to the county. The CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health System completed its acquisition of Central Texas Medical Center on April 1. The hospital was also renamed to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos. To combat the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of San Marcos was allocated $6.4 million in CARES Act funding for public transportation and over $425,000 in community development block grant funding in early April. On April 13, the Hays County Local Health Department reported its first COVID-19-related fatality. On April 15, Katerra — a manufacturing company based in Menlo Park, Calif. that planned an automated building component manufacturing and distribution facility in the Whisper development located at Yarrington Road and Harris Hill — announced it was putting its project on hold due to the business environment created by the coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott announced on April 17 that all school districts would remain closed through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

Tragedy struck the San Marcos Police Department after officers were shot when responding to a domestic disturbance call on April 18. SMPD officer Justin Putnam was killed. Officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart were injured in the shooting. Putnam was brought home to San Marcos from the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office on April 20 with a procession of hundreds of police and first responders.

The city council passed the first cite and release ordinance in Texas on April 21. The landmark ordinance guides police officers to issue citations rather than make arrests. Once a citation has been issued, the offender still has to go through the legal process, reporting to jail for magistration, and appear in court where they may receive a fine, community service or jail time. Offenses that are eligible for citation include: Class C misdemeanors other than public intoxication, assault or family violence; possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces; driving without a valid license, Criminal Mischief Class B misdemeanor; Graffiti Class A or Class B Misdemeanor; Theft of Property less than $375; and Theft of Services less than $375.

Texas State University made two announcements in late April to aid students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The university announced the Bobcat Cares program which provided $30 million to aid currently enrolled and eligible students with COVID-19 related expenses. Texas State also expanded its Bobcat Promise program that provides free tuition for Texas students with a family adjusted income that doesn’t exceed $50,000. On April 29, SMPD Officer Mueller was released from the hospital after a two-week stint at Ascension Seton Hays.

May

On May 1, Abbott allowed certain businesses to reopen following coronavirus shutdowns, including restaurants, retail shops, movie theaters, malls, museums, libraries and single-person to a 25% capacity. Texas State also announced that it would return to limited in-person classes for the summer II session and it would offer in-person learning for the fall semester. Officer Franco Stewart was released from Ascension Seton Hays on May 1. The state’s reopening continued on May 10 with hair and nail salons opening again. San Marcos saw its first COVID-19-related fatality on May 12. In mid-May, the Texas Rangers identified Jose Alfredo Perez DeLaCruz as the person who shot and killed SMPD Officer Putnam and injured officers Stewart and Mueller. On May 18, gyms across Texas reopened following COVID-19 closures. San Marcos CISD hired a new athletic director and head football coach on May 18. After a nearly two-month closure, the city reopened its riverfront parks in late May. San Marcans and tourists quickly returned to the San Marcos River.On the last Friday of May, the San Marcos community gathered — socially distanced — to celebrate the San Marcos High School Class of 2020 with a parade to honor the graduates. A protest was held at the Hays County Historic Courthouse on May 29 seeking justice for George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who were killed by police in Minneapolis and Louisville, respectively. San Marcos recorded its second homicide of 2020 after Ivoryana Chante Ballard was found dead in an apartment at Red Point San Marcos apartments on May 30. The city’s cite and release ordinance went into effect on May 31.



June

San Marcos and Hays County saw a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases throughout June. The Hays County Local Health Department reported 353 total cases, including 88 total cases and 27 active in San Marcos on June 1. In its final coronavirus report of the month, the local health department tallied 2,819 total cases with 1,469 active cases in San Marcos. With an increase in cases, the Texas Department of Emergency Management began offering free COVID-19 cases in San Marcos and throughout the county. On June 18, County Judge Becerra announced an order requiring county residents to wear face masks when in public places where social distancing isn’t possible. After reopening the riverfront parks to allow residents and tourists to enjoy the San Marcos River, the city reversed course and reclosed the parks on June 25. In late June, the governor announced a pause to the state’s reopening plan after Texas saw rising COVID-19 cases. He then shutdown bars and limited restaurant capacity to halt the spread of the virus.

In non-COVID news, Texas State announced it was launching an investigation into racial allegations made against head basketball coach Danny Kaspar on June 4 after former player Jaylen Shead accused him of making racist remarks during practices. On June 5, civil-rights protests continued with one on the steps of the historic courthouse, seeking justice for Floyd and Taylor. On June 27, San Marcos Academy hosted an in-person graduation ceremony to honor the Class of 2020.

