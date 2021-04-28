SMEU encourages customers to sign up for Renewable Energy Credit Program

San Marcos residents will be able to sign up for a new Renewable Energy Credit Program, beginning May 1.

The City of San Marcos Electric Utility (SMEU) encourages residents to sign up for the new city council-approved Renewable Energy Credit Program. Program enrollment will begin May 1 and allows customers to purchase energy that has been metered and verified from renewable sources, including wind and solar power.

“By purchasing RECs, customers not only power their home or business with renewable energy, but also contribute to renewable energy production and promote sustainability projects,” said Tyler Hjorth, Assistant Director of Public Services – Electric Utility. “We’re excited to offer this new program to our customers and have already had strong interest from the community to participate.”

According to the city, a Renewable Energy Credit represents one megawatt hour (MWh) of renewable energy. By purchasing a number of RECs that equal the number of MWh of energy used allows customers to power residences or businesses with 100% renewable energy, the city added.

The Public Utility Commission of Texas established the Renewable Energy Credit Program in 1999, which has led to an increase of renewable energy capacity. The city said Texas’ renewable energy capacity increased by 10,000 MW statewide, attributable to the program by 2010.

The city stated that SMEU purchases RECs through the Electric Reliability Council of Texas at market price. Fees are evaluated and adjusted periodically based on the market, and customers are only charged for the amount of energy used.

SMEU customers that enroll in the Renewable Energy Credit Program will see a “Renewable Energy Adder” charge on their monthly bill. The additional $5/1,000 kWh charge covers all costs associated with RECs, including transaction and administrative fees for buying, tracking, recording, and retiring the credits. Customers who do not elect to enroll in the Renewable Energy Credit Program will not be charged for costs associated with the program.

To enroll in the program visit connect.sanmarcostx.gov beginning May 1. SMEU customers will opt-in for a period lasting for one year. Additionally, the city said customers will be contacted prior to the end of the enrollment period with rates for the upcoming year and will be automatically re-enrolled unless they contact SMEU to opt out.

Information provided by the City of San Marcos