Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
As a public service, public health stories are free to Central Texans during the coronavirus crisis. Please support our local journalists by subscribing today. Call 512-392-2458.

SMEU works to complete manual utility readings for customer assurance; no increase in electric rates

Sun, 03/07/2021 - 5:00am

The City of San Marcos Electric Utility (SMEU) is completing manual meter readings at all customer addresses not automatically reporting into the billing software system to ensure exact usage numbers following the recent winter weather event. “On Friday, Feb. 27, our staff completed all manual meter readings for our first two ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

San Marcos Record

(512) 392-2458
P.O. Box 1109, San Marcos, TX 78666

San Marcos Daily Record Copyright © 2021