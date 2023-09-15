SMHS Chamber Orchestra invited to perform

San Marcos High School’s Chamber Orchestra has been selected to perform in the 2024 Youth Orchestras of San Antonio Invitational.

SMHS’s Chamber Orchestra is one of 16 ensembles chosen from across the greater San Antonio area to perform in the event which will take place on May 13--15, 2024. The ensemble will perform on Monday, May 13 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

“It’s a great honor for San Marcos to be invited for this,” said Gabriel Balderrama, SMHS Orchestra Director.

“The YOSA tag, performing under that banner, is a big honor. It’s fantastic that we get to play at the Tobin Center. So, I’m excited to experience that for the first time.”

SMHS’s Chamber Orchestra will perform a 40-minute concert inside the H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center.

The chamber orchestra was selected to take part in the invitational event after submitting their 2023 spring concert in their application, which included musical selections, “Mambo” by Leonard Bernstein’s from West Side Story, Antonio Vivaldi’s “Double Violin Concerto in A Minor,” and Maurice Ravel's “Pavane.”

“We had a good flow of similar sounding pieces across all three even though they’re very different time periods,” said Balderrama. “I picked a varied program so when the judges heard the music, it’s like, ‘OK, we hear what San Marcos’ sound is versus just a typical orchestra.’” Balderrama said he’s proud of the chamber orchestra’s achievement, especially because of how hard his ensemble worked on their spring performance. “It was a lot of sweat and tears that went into that performance,” said Balderrama. “Whenever I told them, ‘Hey, we made it,’ we were all happy that we made that big accomplishment and jump in our skill level.”

David Underwood, San Marcos CISD Director of GT & Fine Arts, said the chamber orchestra’s selection to perform at the 2024 YOSA Invitational showcases the great things happening in the district.

“SMCISD began the orchestra program in 2012, and since its inception with one teacher, it has grown it to three fulltime teachers,” said Underwood.

“This is a 6-12 Orchestra Program accomplishment, and is the result of the dedicated students and staff who continue to take the initial foundation and grow it to the point of this type of recognition.”

The YOSA Invitational provides local school bands and orchestras an opportunity to record and perform in the Tobin Center free of charge to all participating ensembles.

The next opportunity to hear SMHS’s Chamber Orchestra in action will be on Wednesday, Oct. 11 during their Fall Preview Concert–¡Colores exóticos!–at 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos High School’s Performing Arts Center.