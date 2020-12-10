SMHS choir members named to Region 12 Mixed Choir

In November, the San Marcos High School Choir Department had 15 singers participate in the first-ever virtual Region Choir Auditions for the Texas Music Educators Association Region 12 Choir competition. Six out of the 15 SMHS singers were selected for the Region 12 Mixed Choir and one was selected as First Alternate. Dennis Gutierrez made first chair Tenor 2. Gutierrez and Michael-Aidan Suarez advanced to the Pre-Area auditions in December.

"We are so proud of all of our students’ and their dedication to their art in these uncertain times," the choir department said in a statement. "If you know one of these student please congratulate them."