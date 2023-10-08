SMHS reunion Nov. 10-11

Get ready to dance back in time to the “groovy 70s” as the San Marcos High School Rattler alumni from this era come together for its reunion, called the “That 70’s Reunion Show,” on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the LBJ Center on the campus of Texas State University.

The reunion brings together alumni from the late 60s through the 70s, and even some alums from the early 1980s. Organizers said they are trying to break an attendance record this year–one set by the 1960s Rattler Alumni Reunion, where 504 attended. Costumes from the era are encouraged, including super heroes, sports legends or work attire emblematic of that decade.

Event festivities kick off at 6 p.m. with a salute to those alumni who are veterans, as Saturday is Veterans Day.

In addition to the this event, on Friday, Nov. 10, each class year is encouraged to host their own mini-reunions, dinners out and other social events.

This weekend, organizers said there is also a Scramble Golf Tournament competition set at Plum Creek which is open to all Rattler alumni and their families and friends.

To receive an official registration package, have current contact information and send this to rruiz3312@gmail. com or visit the group’s Facebook page at www. facebook.com/people/ SM-Rattler-Alumni/100064771414004/.

Organizers said the LBJ Center is a fitting venue for the historic reunion. Back in the day, it was known as Southwest Texas State, and is now SMCISD Goodnight Middle School. All proceeds from the event will go to benefit the purchase of for the San Marcos High School of two, 12-foot-tall Rattler rattlesnake ‘Spirit’ statues to be used for sporting events.