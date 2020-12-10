SMPD Chief’s Advisory Panel to hold public meeting on Dec. 17

The San Marcos Police Department Chief’s Advisory Panel will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins Street.

“Together the Police Department and the panel desire to forge new pathways to improve community relations through real conversations with community members on professional policing in the 21st Century, and how that policing impacts our residents,” Chief Stan Standridge said. “I look forward to working with the Advisory Panel and strengthening our already productive relationship with the community.”

The Chief’s Advisory Panel’s purpose is to be resourceful in the formation of strategies, development of community policing concepts, solicitation of customer feedback, and the enhancement of community trust. Public meetings with the advisory panel are held on a quarterly basis.

The meeting will also cover the most recent data for Cite & Release. The data is also available for the public on the Cite & Release Dashboard website found at https://bit.ly/3ncsKFa. For additional information regarding upcoming Advisory Panel meetings, visit the Chief’s Advisory Panel webpage.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required for everyone attending the meeting. The San Marcos Activity center capacity is limited to 44 people. Attendance for the meeting will be filled on a first come, first served basis.