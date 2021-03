San Marcos Chief of Police Stan Standridge shared the 2020 compiled Cite & Release Report during Wednesday’s Chief Advisory Panel meeting. “Incarceration for nonviolent offenses as a model isn't working,” Standridge said. “The struggle I have as a professional police officer is we have difficulty identifying plan b and developing capacity ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!