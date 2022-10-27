SMPD makes fewer arrests in Q3, police chief cites staffing shortages

The San Marcos Police Department is “functionally short” on officers heading into 2023.

Chief of Police Stan Standridge remarked on police staffing shortages while sharing arrest data at a Chief Advisory Panel meeting held Wednesday, Oct. 19.

According to arrest data from the third quarter of 2022, arrests are down approximately 21.8%, which "could have quite a bit to do with the fact that we're critical still on staffing," Standridge said. "We are functionally short, probably at least 15 officers. So [if] you don't have 15 people out there making arrests, the numbers are going to reflect that."

In September, San Marcos City Council adopted a $0.6030 tax rate to bridge the public safety gap, providing for four San Marcos Fire Department personnel and two SMPD officers.

Standridge also shared a quarterly update on Cite and Release statistics at the advisory panel meeting.

On May 31, 2020, San Marcos City Council passed a Cite and Release Ordinance, directing SMPD officers to issue citations instead of arrest for some misdemeanor offenses, including Class C misdemeanors other than public intoxication, assault or family violence; possession of marijuana less than 4 ounces; driving without a valid license; Criminal Mischief Class B misdemeanor; Graffiti Class A or Class B Misdemeanor; Theft of Property less than $375; and Theft of Services less than $375.

According to Standridge, of the 518 arrests made during the third quarter of 2022, 16% were Cite and Release eligible. In 6% of those Cite and Release cases, SMPD officers made an on-view arrest.

There are exceptions to Cite and Release, Standridge explained. Individuals not from or employed in Hays County, or those who have committed another offense in addition to a Cite and Release eligible offense, do not qualify for release.

Marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia were among the most common citable offenses Standridge highlighted in his report.

Recreational marijuana use is currently illegal in the state of Texas. In San Marcos, marijuana possession of less than 2 ounces is a Class B Misdemeanor, and possession between 2 and 4 ounces is a Class A Misdemeanor.

However, as Standridge pointed out, a proposed ordinance decriminalizing marijuana is on the November ballot this year. If that ordinance passes, marijuana possession of less than 4 oz. will no longer be a Cite and Release offense.

"To what extent are those offenses leading to something else?" one panel member questioned. "In other words, by decriminalizing, is that going to mask other offenses that might be occurring?"

"Yeah, and in fact, you have some of the numbers in front of you," Standridge responded. "Remember, of the 28 where we still took enforcement, although it was Cite and Release eligible, 24 of them had committed some other type of crime. So that gives you an example. Most of these people are not committing just a single violation of the law."

Other updates at the panel included an overview of Administrative Directive 2022-05 "Homelessness Education and Enforcement," in collaboration with the City's Code, Marshal, and Fire departments "with the focus of treating all citizens with dignity, courtesy, and respect," according to the meeting minutes.

The directive allows businesses to sign criminal trespass warrants (CTWs) for enforcement of crimes that happen after operating hours when the business owner is not present.

Staffing levels for Dispatch, Records, and Cadets were also shared at the meeting, along with information on a new police contract allowing certified officers to apply directly without needing to retest.

"All background checks and interviews will continue as usual to find the highest quality candidates," according to the minutes.

The Chief Advisory Panel meets quarterly, with meetings announced on the SMPD website and social media.

For the full agenda and to watch the last meeting visit: https://www.sanmarcostx.gov/3234/Chiefs-Advisory-Panel.