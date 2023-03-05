SMPD searches for hit and run suspect

The San Marcos Police Department is asking the public for any leads in identifying a person suspected to be involved in a hit-and-run collision that injured a man.

On January 25, 2023, at approximately 5:30 a.m., San Marcos Police officers along with Hays County EMS were dispatched to the intersection of S. Guadalupe Street and Cheatham Street for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers found that a 61-year-old male was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver failed to stop and render aid, which is a third-degree felony.

The victim was transported to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle for treatment of a broken leg. He has been released from the hospital but is currently in in-patient rehabilitation.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from neighboring businesses, which included video of a red or maroon Jeep SUV, possibly a Wrangler fourdoor, seen at the time and location of the crash. Additional surveillance from a fast-food restaurant showed the same vehicle picking up food shortly after the incident.

The man pictured in this surveillance photo is wanted by SMPD for questioning. Anyone who may know this person’s identity is asked to come forward with information and email Officer John McClain at jmcclain@sanmarcostx. gov.

