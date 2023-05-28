SMTX Police Chief to speak to Rotary May 31

San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge will address the Rotary Club of San Marcos on May 31. He is expected to provide an overview of law enforcement priorities and initiatives in San Marcos. Rotary meets Wednesdays at noon at the Holiday Inn Conference Center, 105 Bintu Drive. Visitors are always welcome.

Standridge began his law enforcement career in 1995 in Abilene. He worked as a Patrol Officer, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Assistant Chief. He also spent a decade on the SWAT Team and served in Internal Affairs. In July 2009, Standridge was appointed Chief of the Abilene Police Department and served in that role for 11 years before coming to San Marcos in November 2020.

Standridge has a bachelor's degree from Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, and a Master of Public Administration degree from Sam Houston State University. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Prior to his law enforcement career he served in the United States Air Force.