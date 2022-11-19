Pictured, Foster & Quinn during Thursday’s Kissing Alley concert. Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo
SOUNDS OF THE ALLEY: KZSM hosts Kissing Alley concert series with Foster & Quinn, Sam Downing
Sat, 11/19/2022 - 2:27pm
KZSM hosted its Kissing Alley Concert Series on Thursday.
The musical event featured Foster & Quinn and Sam Downing.
Thursday’s concert series, which took place in Kissing Alley opposite the Historic Hays County Courthouse, was presented by KZSM.org and TXRiverTonk.org.