Pictured, Foster & Quinn during Thursday’s Kissing Alley concert.  Daily Record photos by Nick Castillo

SOUNDS OF THE ALLEY: KZSM hosts Kissing Alley concert series with Foster & Quinn, Sam Downing

Sat, 11/19/2022 - 2:27pm
Nick Castillo
Managing Editor
@Nick_Castillo74
ncastillo@sanmarcosrecord.com
Saturday, November 19, 2022

KZSM hosted its Kissing Alley Concert Series on Thursday.

The musical event featured Foster & Quinn and Sam Downing.

Thursday’s concert series, which took place in Kissing Alley opposite the Historic Hays County Courthouse, was presented by KZSM.org and TXRiverTonk.org. 

