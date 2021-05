Texas State University students celebrated their graduation by taking part in the traditional jump into the San Marcos River at Sewell Park. Texas State hosted its commencement ceremonies on Thursday and Friday at Bobcat Stadium. Above, Texas State graduate Akatzin Chavez takes the plunge into the river on Friday. Daily ...

