State Highway 123 weekend closure returns

State Highway 123, also called Guadalupe Street, will once again be closed at the intersection of Interstate 35 through the weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. This will allow crews to pour the new I-35 bridge deck.

Beginning at 10 p.m., Friday, SH-123 will be closed at I-35 throughout the weekend as highway crews will be pouring a new I-35 bridge deck.

During the closure, eastbound traffic will detour to the southbound I-35 frontage road and the U-turn at Wonder World Drive, in order to access State Highway 123. Westbound traffic will detour to the northbound I-35 frontage road and U-turn at State Highway 80/Hopkins Street to access Guadalupe Street.

“Work on this project includes reconstruction of I-35 main lanes and the bridge over SH-123 as well as north and southbound frontages roads,” Brad Wheelis, TxDOT spokesperson, previously told the Daily Record. “It is also reversing several safety ramps and adding entrance and exit lanes for people merging.”

All lanes are expected to reopen to traffic by 5 a.m., Monday with weather permitting.

“What is happening now is we are in the middle of widening the bridge at SH-123, so these closures are necessary to complete some of the work on the construction of that bridge,” Wheelis said.

Project is expected to be completed in early 2025. The total construction cost is $107 million.