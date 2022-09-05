State Highway 45 Southwest connector heads into design phase

The final section of State Highway 45 Southwest is headed into the engineering and design phase after it received approval by the Hays County Commissioners Court.

The final section will connect the SH 45 loop at FM 1626 with Interstate 35 in Buda. The connection is a part of the county’s transportation plan and will connect the SH 45 loop that goes around Austin.

“We think this project is long overdue,” Hays County Commissioner Mark Jones said. “Studies show that about 80% of the people who live along the I-35 corridor drive into and home from Austin nearly every day. This connector will help make that commute easier.”

Hays County said the connection would include two lanes in each direction and would be a toll road similar to the SH 45 connection from FM 1626 to South Loop 1 (Mopac) in South Austin.

Jones said SH 45’s final phase will help provide easier travel between the central and eastern portions of Buda, Kyle and Austin.

Hays County and the City of Buda will both participate in financing the new highway connector, reducing the burden on each entity, Commissioner Walt Smith added.

Following a 4-1 vote by the commissioners court on Aug. 30 to approve CP&Y, Inc. to start engineering and designing the connector, Jones said it’s expected this portion of the highway would take 18 months with public feedback gathered throughout the process.

“We are working with CP&Y on a public input process that may include public meetings, a community survey and other feedback opportunities,” Jones said. “Just as we’ve done with other road construction projects, we need to hear from the people who live in the area and from those who would potentially use the new roadway.”

Smith added that he’d like to break ground on the connector within the next two years.

“We know this section of the SH 45 Loop is an important piece of the transportation puzzle here in Hays County,” Smith said. “Moving this project forward will benefit a significant portion of our region and we are happy to see movement on this roadway.”