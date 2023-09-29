Student-athletes receive academic recognition in Sun Belt Conference

Texas State student-athletes achieved another academic year of success in the 2022-23 school year as 152 Bobcats, representing all Texas State athletic programs, were named to the Sun Belt Conference Commissioner's List and Academic Honor Roll, the conference announced in a press release Wednesday.

Of the 152 student-athletes, 76 were named to both the Commissioner's List and Academic Honor Roll.

Football led the way for the number of athletes recognized as they had 27 academic honorees. Other totals for each program include 23 women's track & field and cross country, 18 baseball, 14 soccer, 13 softball, 12 men's track & field and cross country, 10 volleyball, nine men's golf, eight women's golf, seven tennis, six men's basketball and six women's basketball.

Along with those academic honors, four Bobcats received the Academic Excellence Award from the 1A Faculty Athletic Representatives. Announced as earning the award was Courtney Heiser and Tessa Marshall from the volleyball team and Bailey Peschel and Avery Thies of the soccer team.

The award is given to student-athletes who completed their undergraduate degrees between Sept. 1, 2022 and Aug. 31, 2023 and compiled a cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or better upon graduation.

In addition, the student- athletes must have participated in at least two years of NCAA intercollegiate athletics at an FBS institution.

The 1A Faculty Athletics Representatives (1A FAR) is an organization of faculty athletics representatives at NCAA Division I institutions in the Football Bowl Subdivision. The mission of 1A FAR is to advocate for effective interaction and academic and fiscal balance between an institution's academic mission and its intercollegiate program.

In total, more than 2,800 student-athletes at the member institutions of the Sun Belt earned conference academic honors in 2022-23.